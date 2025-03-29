Fantasy Soccer
Dani Vivian headshot

Dani Vivian Injury: Hopeful for Europa League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Vivian (strain) is eyeing a return against Rangers on April 10, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca.

Vivian will remain out for the club's next two matches but is hopeful to return when the club enters Europa League play. The club has already been without the defender for their past three games, so they will hope to receive the boost for European action. Actor Paredes (thigh) is expected to return and will likely fill Vivians role while out, with Unai Nunez as an alternate.

