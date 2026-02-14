Dani Vivian Injury: Late call Sunday

Vivian (thigh) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, coach Ernesto Valverde said in the press conference. "We have to check later today."

Vivian got back on the training pitch Friday after shaking off a thigh injury that kept him out of the last three matches and is shaping up as a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown with Oviedo. The center-back will go through one more round of evaluation after the final session to determine whether he is cleared to roll. That said, if he cannot answer the bell, Aymeric Laporte is next in line to slot straight into the heart of the backline.