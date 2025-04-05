Dani Vivian Injury: Option for Sunday

Vivian (thigh) is an option for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Daniel is going to be. If nothing happens in training, it will be fine."

Vivian looks to be back healthy, as the defender is cleared for Sunday. He is expected to train Saturday, with the plan to play if all is well. He is a regular starter when fit and could possibly see that spot back immediately.