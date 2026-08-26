Dani Vivian Injury: Ruled out against Barcelona

Vivian (groin) was ruled out for Thursday's clash against Barcelona and will need a few more days of individual work before returning to team training, according to coach Edin Terzic. "Vivian is unavailable for the match and needs a few more days of individual work before rejoining the team."

Vivian will miss a second straight league match after also sitting out the season opener against Sevilla. The center-back remains limited to individual work but appears to be progressing toward a return to team training in the coming days. Yeray Alvarez is expected to retain his starting role at center-back while Vivian remains sidelined.