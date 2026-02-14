Dani Vivian Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Vivian (thigh) was a late call for Sunday's clash against Oviedo but ultimately didn't make the squad list, the club posted.

Vivian got back on the training pitch Friday after shaking off a thigh injury that kept him out of the last three matches but Sunday's showdown with Oviedo is coming too close. The center-back will go through one more round of evaluation next week to determine whether he is cleared to roll. That said, Aymeric Laporte is in line to slot straight into the heart of the backline during his absence.