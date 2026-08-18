Dani Vivian Injury: Set to miss season opener

Vivian (hamstring) was once again the notable absentee from Athletic Bilbao's training group Tuesday, and barring a last minute change, is expected to miss Saturday's season opener against Sevilla, according to Edu Velasco Jr.

Vivian continues his recovery from a right adductor longus insertion injury that has sidelined him since mid July. The center back's setback has kept him out of group training as Athletic fine tune their preparations ahead of hosting Sevilla at San Mames this weekend. Vivian is expected to remain out until he's fully recovered, with no clear return timeline given at this stage. Yeray Alvarez is expected to start at center back in his absence.