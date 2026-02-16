Dani Vivian Injury: Spotted in team training

Vivian (thigh) resumed team training again Monday, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Vivian was back in full team training Monday and is closing in on a return to the matchday squad, with Friday's showdown against Elche firmly in sight. The center-back nearly made the cut last weekend and now looks even closer to suiting up against the Franjiverdes. A locked-in starter in the heart of the Basques' backline when healthy, Vivian could soon find himself in a real battle for minutes with Yeray Alvarez also on the verge of returning, Aymeric Laporte and Aitor Paredes, setting up serious competition for those two central spots.