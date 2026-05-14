Dani Vivian Injury: Suffers ankle ligament injury

Vivian (ankle) has been confirmed with a sprain of the lateral ligament in his right ankle after being forced off at halftime of Wednesday's loss to Espanyol, with his return dependent on the evolution of the injury and a season-ending absence looking increasingly likely, according to the club.

Vivian likely ends what has been an impressive individual campaign with one goal, 59 tackles, 39 interceptions and 178 clearances across 36 appearances in all competitions, having been one of Athletic Club's most reliable defensive performers throughout the season. Yeray Alvarez and Aymeric Laporte are expected to form the central defensive partnership for the remaining fixtures, with the club managing Vivian's recovery carefully given the nature of a lateral ligament sprain.