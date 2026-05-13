Dani Vivian Injury: Suffers apparent ankle issue

Vivian subbed off after the first half of Wednesday's loss to Espanyol due to a potential injury and had ice applied on the right ankle, according to Athletic Xtra.

Vivian recorded 45 minutes of play for the second consecutive game after coming off the bench in his previous appearance. Despite his defensive strength, the 26-year-old has recently been involved in a rotation with Yeray Alvarez and Aymeric Laporte, and both of those players should see increased playing time if the issue is serious. However, Vivian is now doubtful without further information about his status.