Dani Vivian Injury: Trains with team Friday

Vivian (thigh) was spotted back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, according to Athletic Xtra.

Vivian sat out the last three matches with a thigh injury but is trending in the right direction after getting back to full team training Friday. That is a major lift for the Basques, as he has been a locked-in starter at center-back and his return would immediately stabilize the backline. He is likely to be a late fitness call, and his spot in the starting XI could also hinge on Aymeric Laporte's fitness, with both center-backs battling for a starting role.