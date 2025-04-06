Dani Vivian News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Vivian (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Villarreal.

Vivian will look to help defensively as part of a center-back pairing alongside Aitor Paredes, leaving Unai Nunez among the substitutes at Villarreal. The fit-again player could be highly reliable given that he was averaging 4.1 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in league play prior to the issue. Additionally, he's back on a squad that has allowed no goals in two straight matches.