Dani Vivian News: Clears suspension
Vivian is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Vivian has cleared his ban due to the red card he received against Manchester United in the first leg of the semi-final of the Europa League, with the defender now being an option moving forward. That said, his team couldn't qualify for the final, therefore he won't be able to feature again this season in the european cup.
