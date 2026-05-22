Dani Vivian News: Option for final game

Vivian (ankle) has been cleared and is available for Saturday's season finale against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Vivian had appeared likely to miss the final fixture after suffering a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle, making his clearance a significant boost for Athletic Club heading into the Bernabeu showdown. The center-back ends what has been a strong individual campaign with one goal, 59 tackles, 39 interceptions and 178 clearances across 36 appearances in all competitions, and his availability gives coach Ernesto Valverde his preferred defensive options for the final fixture of the season.