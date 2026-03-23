Dani Vivian News: Scores opener against Betis

Vivian scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Betis.

Vivian cracked the game open in the 25th minute with a clean finish from the edge of the box after Inaki Williams laid it off for him. He was just as big on the defensive end, helping Athletic Club absorb Betis' stronger possession and stay organized through long stretches of the second half while chipping in two tackles and four clearances. His goal flipped the early momentum and gave the Basques a real edge during their strong opening stretch. It was his first goal of the season, leaving him well short of the standard he set in 2024/2025 when he scored four times in La Liga.