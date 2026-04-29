Daniel Aguirre Injury: Injured after active performance

Aguirre was subbed off due to injury in the 98th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Tijuana, after which coach Gabriel Milito said "Regarding Dani, tests will have to be done to find out what happened to him, but right now I'm not in a position to confirm whether it's an injury or muscle strain".

Aguirre apparently finished with a potential muscle issue during the regular-season finale. Despite playing as a right-back, it's not a stretch to say Aguirre was one of the best players for Guadalajara in this match due to his attacking ability. Therefore, losing him for the knockout rounds would represent a blow in both attacking and defensive aspects. His availability for Saturday's game at Tigres is under question, with the return of Jose Castillo Perez (leg) expected to give the team a viable replacement option.