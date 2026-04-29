Daniel Aguirre News: Active in attacking third

Aguirre was subbed off due to injury in the 98th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Club Tijuana. He registered four shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Despite playing as a right-back, it's not a stretch to say Aguirre was one of the best players for Guadalajara in this match due to his attacking ability. He was subbed off due to an apparent injury in stoppage time, though, so his availability for Saturday's game at Tigres is under question.