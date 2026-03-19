Daniel Aguirre headshot

Daniel Aguirre News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Aguirre assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 victory versus Leon.

Aguirre set up Brian Gutierrez via short pass in the 36th minute during his return from a one-game ban. Other than that, Aguirre made an atypical offensive impact as his team's dominance allowed him to push toward the opposition goal, generating season-high counts of five shots and five chances created. While he has scored twice and delivered a pair of assists across 10 Clausura games, he's expected to stay in a defensive role as one of three center-backs in Chivas' formation.

Daniel Aguirre
Guadalajara
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