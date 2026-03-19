Daniel Aguirre News: Delivers assist in win

Aguirre assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 victory versus Leon.

Aguirre set up Brian Gutierrez via short pass in the 36th minute during his return from a one-game ban. Other than that, Aguirre made an atypical offensive impact as his team's dominance allowed him to push toward the opposition goal, generating season-high counts of five shots and five chances created. While he has scored twice and delivered a pair of assists across 10 Clausura games, he's expected to stay in a defensive role as one of three center-backs in Chivas' formation.