Daniel Aguirre News: Eligible after suspension

Aguirre is an option again after being unavailable in last weekend's match against Santos due to suspension.

Aguirre will likely regain his usual spot as part of a back three alongside Diego Campillo and Jose Castillo Perez in the next few games. After scoring two goals and assisting once over a run of four matches at the beginning of the year, the former LA Galaxy man has focused on defensive contributions lately, tallying at least one clearance, interception and tackle in each of his last two starts but struggling to avoid yellow cards in most contests.