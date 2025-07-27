Daniel Aguirre News: Heads pass for assist

Aguirre assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 win against Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Aguirre headed a pass towards Cade Cowell, who headed home their side's second goal of the match. The assist marked the first goal contribution of the season for Aguirre, who also is up to three chances created over only two appearances.