Daniel Aguirre News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Aguirre registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus América.

Aguirre kept his fifth clean sheet of the season Saturday, contributing one tackle, one clearance and one blocked shot on the defensive end. On the attack he recorded two shots for just the second time this season, however he failed to put either on target. He added one inaccurate cross as he played the full 90 minutes for the 10th time this season.