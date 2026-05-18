Daniel Aguirre News: Returns in playoffs exit

Aguirre (undisclosed) took one shot (zero on goal) and delivered three crosses (zero accurate) in 33 minutes as a substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Aguirre barely regained enough health to be available for his side's final game of the season, featuring as Santiago Sandoval's substitute after missing the previous three knockout contests due to an injury. He had been a key player in the regular season, serving mostly as a center-back but also helping in midfield. His most relevant numbers in the first half of the year were three goals, two assists, 33 crosses, 33 clearances and 27 interceptions across 17 appearances.