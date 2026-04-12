Daniel Aguirre News: Scores in loss

Aguirre scored a goal off his lone shot, made two tackles (both won) and one interception and drew three fouls during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Tigres.

Aguirre was moved to midfielder for just the second time this season and that paid dividends as he made good use of the extra freedom to go up the fielder and draw things level at 1-1 with a spectacular volley in the 25th minute. That's now four goals and three assists over 25 Liga MX appearances for Aguirre, nothing bad for someone supposed to be more reliable as a defensive contributor,