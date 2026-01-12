Aguirre capped the half with a one-timed stoppage-time finish that doubled his side's lead, the kind of bonus output that boosts his fantasy value without implying any real scoring trend, and the bigger takeaway is how composed and active he looked on defensive actions after the layoff between tournaments. His workrate stayed steady and mistake free, giving him a safe floor, and when he picks the right moments to push forward like this, he adds a mild ceiling bump without relying on unsustainable patterns.