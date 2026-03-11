Daniel Aguirre News: Serving one-game ban

Aguirre is suspended for Saturday's matchup versus Santos Laguna after receiving five yellow cards over the first 10 Clausura weeks, according to the FMF disciplinary committee.

Aguirre has started all games this year as part of a three-man back line, so his absence is a significant blow to the team. After being ineligible against the Saints, he'll have a chance to bounce back in a March 18 clash with Leon. With Luis Romo (hamstring) also out, either Miguel Gomez or Miguel Tapias will be required to join Jose Castillo Perez and Diego Campillo in the defense until Aguirre returns from his ban.