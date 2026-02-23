Daniel Arcila News: Scores goal in victory

Arcila scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Arcila gave his team the lead with a free kick that took a slight deflection off the wall in the second minute of the game. It was his first appearance on the score sheet since August and the first in four matches played since recovering from a serious quadriceps injury. With manager Ignacio Ambriz giving him various midfield responsibilities, Arcila can be relied upon to contribute across different statistical categories, and his involvement in set pieces boosts his offensive upside if he remains in the starting lineup.