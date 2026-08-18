Daniel Arcila News: Scores in victory

Arcila scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win over Necaxa.

Arcila beat the keeper, who had come out of his penalty area, to the ball, leaving an open goal for the Colombian to achieve the 27th-minute opener in Monday's match. The goal extended a five-game scoring run across all competitions while boosting his Apertura total to two over four appearances. Additionally, the seven shots were his highest total over the last year. His brilliant momentum and consistent playing time make him one of the league's most reliable contributors in the initial weeks of the campaign. While he remains a nominal central midfielder, he has been working on the left flank in the absence of Ismael Diaz (undisclosed) and Edgar Guerra (thigh).