Daniel Arcila News: Scores in win over Juarez

Arcila scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Juárez.

Arcila closed out the scoring for Leon following an assist from Ismael Diaz, and he's been an impact sub for La Fiera with goals in two of his last three bench appearances. Arcila won't carry a lot of upside from a fantasy perspective as long as he stays on a bench role, however, so that limits his appeal considerably.