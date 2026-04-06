Daniel Arcila News: Scores off bench in win

Arcila scored a goal off his lone shot, created two chances and sent in four crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Arcila was brought to replace Fernando Beltran just after the hour mark and made a big impact, creating a lot for teammates while also appearing unmarked inside the opposition's box to chip the ball over the goalkeeper and seal the 2-0 win for Leon during stoppage time. This was the third goal of the season for the midfielder, who can always change the course of a game as a super sub.