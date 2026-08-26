Daniel Arcila News: Scores penalty in win

Arcila scored one goal on three shots (two on target) and created one chance in Friday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Arcila continued his strong start to the season, netting his third goal in five matches, with this one coming from the penalty spot. His 14 shots and 6 on target across the campaign reflect consistent involvement in dangerous areas, suggesting further scoring upside as the season progresses. His next fixture against Atlante offers a good chance to build on that form.