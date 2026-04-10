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Daniel Ballard Injury: Another game out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ballard (hamstring) is not available for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Ballard was injured before the international break and was not able to recover in the few weeks off, as the defender will miss another match due to the hamstring injury. That said, not much more has been given on his status, leaving a return up in the air heading into the next contest. He has been a regular starter, so this is a rough loss, leaving Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele to start in the center of the defense.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
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