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Daniel Ballard Injury: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ballard (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "He is fully fit. He has trained normally this week, so he is available for selection."

Ballard has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but is set to end his absence there, as the defender has been deemed fit ahead of Sunday's outing. This is now only good news for the defender but also for the club, as he is a regular starter. He will then look to return to that starting spot immediately as they take the field Sunday, recording six clean sheet sin 26 appearances (22 starts).

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
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