Daniel Ballard Injury: Exits with hamstring discomfort

Ballard was forced off in the 64th minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss against Brighton due to hamstring discomfort, according to coach Regis Le Bris, per the Sunderland Echo. "Dan had discomfort with his hamstring, so we hope it isn't too serious."

Ballard lasted just over an hour Saturday before being forced off in the 64th minute with hamstring discomfort. The coaching staff hopes the issue is minor so he can be available for Sunday's derby against Newcastle United. That said, if he has to miss time to recover it would be a real blow for the Black Cats since he is an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence would likely force a reshuffle in the starting setup, with Luke O'Nien expected to see increased playing time.