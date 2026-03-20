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Daniel Ballard Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ballard (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "They are working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the game. We have to make medical decisions because we still have a lot of games to play after this one, as well as an international break."

Ballard had to leave the last match with a hamstring injury and remains questionable moving forward, with the defender now a late call. He will likely face some testing ahead of the match, with that to decide if he can play or not, potentially losing a regular starter. With the international break on the horizon, it appears they are unlikely to risk his health if not fit, leaving Lutsharel Geertruida and Luke O'Nien as possible replacements if Ballard remains out.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
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