Daniel Ballard Injury: Unavailable versus Newcastle
Ballard (hamstring) didn't make Sunderland's squad list to face Newcastle United on Sunday.
Ballard was facing a late fitness call and didn't pass, ending a streak of five consecutive starts. He'll look to recover during the break ahead of April 12's game versus Tottenham. Lutsharel Geertruida is taking his place.
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