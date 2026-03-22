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Daniel Ballard Injury: Unavailable versus Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Ballard (hamstring) didn't make Sunderland's squad list to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ballard was facing a late fitness call and didn't pass, ending a streak of five consecutive starts. He'll look to recover during the break ahead of April 12's game versus Tottenham. Lutsharel Geertruida is taking his place.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
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