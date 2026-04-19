Daniel Ballard News: Picked for bench
Ballard (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.
Ballard is fit for Sunday but not healthy enough for the starting XI quite yet, as the defender starts on the bench. After 22 starts in 26 appearances this season, he will be expected to return to a starting role in the coming games, with Luke O'Nien taking his spot Sunday.
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