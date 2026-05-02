Daniel Ballard News: Shown red Saturday

Ballard was shown a straight red card in the 24th minute of Saturday's match against Wolves and will be suspended for the next Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Ballard was sent off with a straight red card in the first half of Saturday's clash against Wolves and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had started 24 of his 29 Premier League appearances this season, logging consistent minutes in the back line, so his absence could be felt, with Luke O'Nien expected to step into the starting role in his place.