Daniel Ballard headshot

Daniel Ballard News: Shown red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ballard was shown a straight red card in the 24th minute of Saturday's match against Wolves and will be suspended for the next Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Ballard was sent off with a straight red card in the first half of Saturday's clash against Wolves and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had started 24 of his 29 Premier League appearances this season, logging consistent minutes in the back line, so his absence could be felt, with Luke O'Nien expected to step into the starting role in his place.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Ballard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Ballard See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago