Daniel Ballard headshot

Daniel Ballard News: Signs extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ballard has inked an extension with Sunderland, according to his club.

Ballard is going to be sticking around Sunderland for a few more years to come, with the defender inking a deal until 2029. He has worked into a starting role this season, notching 20 starts in 24 appearances this campaign to go along with five clean sheets. He has proven to be solid in first season in the Premier League, a good addition down the road for the club.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
