Daniel Ballard News: Three-game ban served

Ballard will be available to start the 2026/27 season after sitting out the final three games of the previous campaign through suspension.

Ballard saw his season come to an early end due to a straight red card he picked up against Wolves. The defender had previously been a frequent starter, and his average of 6.4 clearances per game was the second-highest figure on the team. He also scored two goals over 29 EPL appearances (24 starts). He should return to contention when club activity resumes after the World Cup, looking to remain a solid option after Luke O'Nien and Nordi Mukiele saw some action as center-backs during the suspension period.