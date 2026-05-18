Daniel Batz News: Clean sheet against Heidenheim

Batz recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Batz had a great end to the season Saturday as he stopped all five shots he faced, earning a clean sheet in the process. This is his first clean sheet in six appearances, ending the campaign with four in 21 appearances. He is now set for a move to Monchengladbach after recording a season with 70 saves, 27 goals allowed and four clean sheets.