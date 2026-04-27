Daniel Batz News: Concedes four against Bayern
Batz registered two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Batz would struggle in net despite an early lead from his club, allowing four goals on six shots in the loss. This makes it five straight games without a clean sheet for the keeper, remaining at three in 19 appearances this season. He will now prepare to face Mainz on Sunday, a decent chance to end the streak.
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