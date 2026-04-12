Daniel Batz News: Concedes game's only goal

Batz recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Batz gave up the only goal of the contest, and he didn't face too much firepower so it wasn't like his efforts prevented the scoreline from being much worse. The goalkeeper has a more favorable matchup coming up against Mochengladbach, a team which has only scored 35 goals in 29 Bundesliga games.