Daniel Batz News: One save in win

Batz recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Batz made one save in Sunday's 2-1 win at St. Pauli, coming up clutch in stoppage time as he denied Joel Chima Fujita's long-range effort to lock down the result. He also played a key role in the buildup to the second goal, launching a long ball in the 40th minute that sparked the sequence ending with Phillip Tietz's layoff and Phillipp Mwene's finish. Batz has recorded three clean sheets in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season and will be aiming to add another in Sunday's matchup against Union Berlin.