Daniel Batz News: Signs with Monchengladbach

Batz signed with Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer from Mainz, agreeing to a contract through 2028, according to his new club.

Batz established himself as Mainz's first-choice goalkeeper this season after four appearances across his first two seasons at the club, going on to start 21 Bundesliga and six Conference League matches. The 34-year-old spent the majority of his career in the lower divisions of German football before making his mark at Saarbrucken, where he made 217 appearances over six years and notably saved five penalties in a single DFB-Pokal shootout against Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2020. Sporting director Rouven Schroder described him as not only a very good goalkeeper but also a strong personality on and off the pitch, underlining the club's confidence in the signing heading into next season.