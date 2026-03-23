Daniel Batz News: Three saves for win
Batz had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Batz stopped three of the four shots he faced during Sunday's win. He made the most of his chances and stood tall to stop a good Frankfurt attack. He didn't quite earn the clean sheet, but Batz goes into the international break off a great performance and a nice win against a strong opponent.
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