Daniel Batz News: Three saves in draw

Batz recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Batz conceded within the opening 10 minutes but responded well, producing three saves all from inside the box. The goalkeeper has now been breached in four consecutive games and has managed just one clean sheet across his last eight, though he has come close on several occasions, conceding only once in six of those eight outings. He will next be in action on Saturday against Bayern Munich.