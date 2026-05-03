Daniel Bentley News: Concedes one against Sunderland
Bentley had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sunderland.
Bentley was back in net after he missed the start last time out, not having his best match, with one save and one goal allowed. This comes in only his second start of the season, allowing four goals and making four saves in his 180 minutes of play. The club will now hope for the return of Jose Sa (ankle), as Bentley has not impressed in either outing thus far.
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