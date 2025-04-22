Daniel Bentley News: Keeps clean sheet

Bentley registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Bentley made his debut in this year's Premier League season in style. The 31 year old was not heavily tested by Manchester United's attack, facing just 0.09 expected goals on target. However, he did make two saves and kept a clean sheet. Bentley received the call from the manager due to regular keeper Jose Sa suffering a muscle injury in warmups, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of the team's clash with Leicester City on Saturday.