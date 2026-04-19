Daniel Bentley News: Makes first start of season
Bentley recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.
Bentley made his first start of the season in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Leeds United, recording three saves while conceding three goals. The goalkeeper stepped in due to the absences of Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone with shoulder issues and could retain the starting role in the next match against Tottenham if neither returns in time.
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