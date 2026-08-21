Daniel Bentley News: Signs two-year deal with Coventry

Bentley has signed a two-year contract with Coventry from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced.

Bentley made only three Premier League appearances for Wolves last season, largely playing a backup role behind the club's primary goalkeeper. Bentley is expected to bring experience and serve as backup to number one Carl Rushworth, with the 33-year-old saying he wants to complement Coventry's goalkeeping group while making his mark whenever his opportunity comes.