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Daniel Bentley News: Three saves in 3-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bentley recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Brighton.

Bentley has started three games this season, all of which have come in the last four games. In these games, he has conceded seven goals, making seven saves. In each game, he has made the same number of saves as the number of goals conceded. With three starts, this is the joint-most starts he has made in a Premier League season.

Daniel Bentley
Wolverhampton
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